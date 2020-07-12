Former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak has announced his retirement from football. The 35-year-old revealed the news in a post on his official Instagram handle.

“I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football,” Jedinak wrote.

“My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished.

“I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so,” he added.

Jedinak further expressed gratitude to the coaches, support staff and his family.

“Coaches, staff, teammates, supporters you all played your part so thank you. A huge thank you to my whole family for supporting me through the years, special mention to my parents for showing me the values and belief in order for me to chase my dream,” he wrote.

“Last but not least to my wife and children thank you for being my biggest fans it’s meant the world. To my boys, dream big and never stop chasing your dreams. It is now time for a new chapter.”

At Palace, he made 165 appearances between 2011 and 2016 and helped the Eagles secure promotion back to the Premier League.

In a message on the club’s official Twitter feed, Crystal Palace wrote: “Congratulations to Mile Jedinak on his retirement from football. A leader of men and a club legend.”

Jedinak had announced his retirement from international football in October 2018 after making also made 79 appearances for Australia, featuring in three World Cups.