Amid transfer speculation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona and Inter Milan, the striker has confirmed that he will be staying at Arsenal for the time being.

“The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I’m here. I’m 100% here,” Goal.com quoted Aubameyang as saying to RMC Sport.

With Arsenal struggling in the English Premier League and the winter transfer window opening on January 2, the Gabonese striker has been associated with various rumours which state a potential transfer of him to either Barcelona and Inter Milan.

According to a report in Mirror, Aubameyang had pulled himself out of the contract talks with Arsenal and now the same publication has revealed that the Spanish and Italian giants are preparing to rope the 30-year-old in.

Aubamyeang has been a force to reckon with in the forward line of the Gunners. Since making his way to England in 2018, he has scored 56 goals in 96 appearances. Despite Arsenal’s poor run of form, Aubameyang has emerged as joint third-highest goal-scorer in the ongoing season of Premier League.

The striker had reportedly told Arsenal that he wanted to win big trophies and since the club looked nowhere near to any kind of silverware his departure was believed to be certain.

However, with the arrival of new manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are looking a much-improved team and Aubameyang has been a key performer for them in the season.

Arsenal on Wednesday shocked Manchester United 2-0 to give former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta his first victory since becoming head coach of the Premier League side.

The Gunners got the lead only eight minutes courtesy of club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, who hammered a Sead Kolasinac cross past United keeper David De Gea in the 8th minute.

In 42nd minute, it was Pepe’s corner which led to the Gunners’ second goal. Alexandre Lacazette’s near-post flick from the set-piece was saved by De Gea but the ball bounced off the back of Victor Lindelof, allowing Sokratis to smash the ball into the roof of the net from five yards out.