The collective effort of MS Dhoni’s lightning hands and tactical acumen behind the stumps has poured cold water on plans of several batsmen who try to outplay the mastermind.

Dhoni’s brilliant glovework has many a time turned the fate of the match on its head and the stumping he did in the 2016 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh is a living example of that.

Dhoni had outclassed Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman during the course of the match and eventually helped India secure a win with the slightest of the margins that is one run.

In the ODI World Cup last year, Dhoni had another chance to stump Sabbir, but the Bangladeshi batsman got back to his crease in time and avoided getting caught short.

“Dhoni had stumped me during the T20 World Cup in Bangalore. He had a stumping chance in last year’s World Cup in England as well. This time, I slid back into the crease before him and told him, ‘Not today’,” said Sabbir in a recent interview with Cricfrency.

Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.