Former world number 1 Andy Murray has stated that Novak Djokovic’s Adria World Tour has put the sport of tennis in a bad name for not following the social distancing guidelines and the number of coronavirus positive cases that have have been reported from the event have only made things worse.

As many as four players including Djokovic himself has tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Murray returned to the tennis court on Tuesday, in an exhibition tournament in London but one where there are strict social distancing protocols being followed.

“It’s not surprising how many people have tested positive after seeing some of the images of the players’ party and the kids’ day. There was no social distancing in place,” he said after his match.

“I don’t think it (Adria Tour) has been a great look for tennis. Coronavirus doesn’t care about who we are or what we do. We need to respect it and respect the rules,” he added.

Djokovic along with the rest of the organisers have faced severe criticism for the way in which the tournament was conducted. Not only were there sellout crowds but videos have also come up in which players can be seen parting together.

Djokovic has apologised for the way in which the tournament was conducted but not before four players including himself and at least two members from the coaching staff tested positive for the virus.

“I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” the current World number 1 said.

“We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can’t express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection,” he added.