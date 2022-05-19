Not sad at all, it was one of the best games I have played, says Shreyas Iyer

Despite a narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2022 match, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was not disappointed, calling it one of the best games of cricket he has ever played.

Rinku Singh’s sensational fighting knock (40 off 15) was in vain as Quinton de Kock’s excellent century and the impactful bowling of Mohsin Khan (3/20) and Marcus Stoinis (3/23) led Lucknow Super Giants to a two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 66th match of the IPL 2022 on Wednesday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

“I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding,” said Shreyas at the post-match presentation.

The KKR captain also praised Rinku Singh, saying he is overjoyed for the left-handed batter.

“I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn’t time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him,” he said.

Kolkata was eliminated from the playoff race after finishing the league stage with 12 points from 14 games. Shreyas reflected on his team’s IPL 2022 campaign, saying it was a volatile season.

“It was a volatile season for us, we started great but lost five games in a row and I personally feel we did a lot of chopping and changing, we had to do that because of the niggles and form, but we also got to know the players such as Rinku. The vibe has always been positive in the dressing room and we never hit the panic button,” the KKR captain said.

When asked about his relationship with KKR head coach Brendon McCullum, the 27-year-old Iyer stated that he built a really good relationship with the former New Zealand captain, who will now leave the Kolkata-based franchise to join the England Test cricket team.

“I have built a really good relationship with Baz (McCullum) and he is someone who is calm and composed even when the situation is going out of the way, you can go and talk to him at any point of the game. He’s got that aura when he walks around the players and never judges the players, all of us are equal for him,” he concluded.

(Inputs from IANS)