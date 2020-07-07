During a chat with Indian Test team opener Mayank Agarwal, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not only one of the best finishers but also a destructive top-order batsman who should have batted at the top more in his career.

During a chat with India Test opener Mayank Agarwal which was shared by BCCI with hashtag #DadaOpensWithMayank on Dhoni’s 39th birthday on Twitter, Agarwal asked him: “Your word got Mahi bhai picked in the Indian team and the rest is history. Is that a myth or a reality?”

“That’s true but that’s my job isn’t it. That’s every captain’s job…pick the best and make the best team possible,” Ganguly replied.

“You go by your instincts. You go by the faith of that player that he will deliver for you.

“I’m happy that Indian cricket got Mahendra Singh Dhoni because he is unbelievable.”

“One of the great finishers in the world, said Agarwal.

“One of the great players in world cricket. Not just a finisher, I think everyone talks about the way he finishes lower down the order…he batted at No. 3 when I was captain. He got 140 against Pakistan in Vizag..I always believe that he should bat up the order because he is so destructive,” Ganguly explained.

Hailed as one of the greatest-ever captains in the history of the sport, Dhoni has won everything that a captain can win while playing cricket and remains the only international skipper to achieve the feat.

He has led team India to a ICC World T20 glory in 2007, ICC World Cup victory in 2011 before completing his ICC success with the Champions Trophy in 2013. He even took the Test team to the pinnacle of the ranking and earned the prestigious ICC Test Mace, becoming the first Indian captain to do that.

However, it had never been only about the leadership skill that made him the living legend he is today. Much before he became captain, the superstar in him had already taken birth, thanks to his powerful strokeplay and ice-cool determination to win matches from the jaws of defeat.