India tennis star Sania Mirza shared a funny video on social media TikTok that has left her fans in splits. In the video, the 33-year old is lip-syncing to an audio clip. She can be seen enacting a part where she has to ask a person why he is running at 7 AM in the morning, and if he is being chased. On reply that he is running on purpose, Sania looks at the camera and says “7 in the morning!” Sania captioned her post: “Nope .. not a morning person.”

Sania on Monday became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood.

Sania won the award for Asia/Oceania zone after securing a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the total 16,985 cast for this year’s three regional Group I nominees.

The winners from each category received USD 2000 as prize money, which the 33-year-old Hyderabadi decided to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed Cup Heart Award winners were determined via online voting by fans which went on for a week starting from May 1.

Sania’s vote share of over 60 per cent of the total votes is a testimony to the global popularity of the Indian star at the Fed Cup competition.

The tennis star made a comeback to Fed Cup after four years and helped India qualify for the playoffs for the first time in history.

