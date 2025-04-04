Noor is trying to learn from everyone: Kuldeep Yadav

On the eve of their high-stakes IPL match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Delhi Capitals’ star left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav praised his opposite number Noor Ahmad, who is currently the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

“Noor (Ahmed) is bowling really well, and he is someone who is trying to learn from everyone. We had a chat last night about bowling leg spin as well. He has some good pace also, so it’s very difficult for a batter to read him and especially when you play in Chennai,” he said.

“I believe a wrist spinner, whether you bowl right or left arm, you have to adapt and you have to learn the skill of spinning the ball, and that’s what I have done over the years. Even now, I just look at how I can improve,” he further explained while talking about the speciality of wrist spinners.

Highlighting the importance of sticking to the basics, the 30-year-old said the home side is a quality opponent, and he is focussing on hitting the right lengths in the match.

“Chennai Super Kings have some quality players in their lineup. My plan (against them) is simple, I want to pick wickets and keep things tight at the same time.”

“Length is very important. I’m focusing on what lengths to bowl at. Moreover, getting the ball to turn has been my strength, and I want to continue doing that,” he said.

Kuldeep picked up his 50th wicket for Delhi Capitals in their previous outing. Speaking about his success and the influence of legendary Shane Warne, Kuldeep said, “I grew up watching all videos of Shane Warne over the years, and it helped me learn a lot.”

“Even when I was at the academy, one of my seniors, who used to bowl leg spin, I learnt a lot from him as well. When you have someone next to you and you are bowling along with them, you learn a lot,” he added.