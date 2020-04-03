FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday admitted that he or as a matter of fact “nobody knows” when football will return around the globe but said that when it returns it is “going to be different”.

“We all wish that we could have football tomorrow but unfortunately it’s not possible and nobody in the world today knows when we will be able to play like before,” Infantino told South American football chiefs as quoted by PTI via AFP.

“Our world and our sport is going to be different when we return to normality. We have to make sure that football survives and that it can prosper once again,” FIFA chief.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the sporting calendars across the world with football being the worst-hit. All major leagues and tournaments across the world, including the top five European leagues and the UEFA Champions League, have come to a standstill.

The Euro 2020 and the Copa America 2020, which were scheduled to be played in this year’s summer, have now been postponed due to the global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus which has already affected over 10,18,000 people and killed more than 53,000 people.

In his message, Infantino said that “these are times of respect for those who suffer and for those who are helping”.

“For the first time, football is not the most important thing! Health comes first and must continue until this disease is defeated.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing crisis has put the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to happen in India between November 2 and November 21, 2021, into doubts.

“FIFA is currently monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak in India to decide the future of the U-17 Women’s World Cup which is slated to be held in the country in November,” PTI had quoted FIFA as saying.

(With PTI inputs)