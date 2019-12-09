After India’s poor fielding effort cost them the second T20I against West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that no amount of runs will be enough if the team field so poorly.

West Indies on Sunday chased down a 171-run target at the Greenfield International stadium in Thiruvananthapuram with ease to level the T20I series 1-1.

Earlier, a superb knock of 54 off 30 balls from Shivam Dube, who was promoted to number three, had taken India to a fighting 170 for 7 in 20 overs, but a poor fielding display from the Men in Blue helped West Indies achieve the target with as many as 8 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare.

“If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor with the field in the last two games. We dropped two catches in one over,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Notably, openers Lendl Simmons — who scored unbeaten 67 runs — and Evin Lewis — who scored 40 — were both provided lifelines by dropped catches in the fifth over of the match. The duo put an opening stand of 73 runs — West Indies’ best partnership of the match — and laid a perfect foundation, riding on which the visitors achieved the target with ease.

The decisive final T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 11.