There is no such thing as training someone in international cricket: Gautam Gambhir

India should move on from their search for a fast-bowling all-rounder and develop these players at home rather than changing them quickly at international level, according to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Because Hardik Pandya has been injured for the past three years, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has tried out a number of players in the all-rounder’s position in limited overs and test cricket.

To this, Gambhir told Sports Today, “If you don’t have something, don’t go for it. You have to accept and move on. Don’t try and create something which you can’t create, that is where the problem lies.”

“I have always believed that international cricket is all about delivering and not grooming someone. Grooming happens in domestic and India A level. When you represent your country, you should be ready to go out there and perform straightaway,” he said.

In the three-match ODI series in South Africa, Venkatesh Iyer was given an opportunity to prove himself as an all-rounder. Then, he was dropped for the third match after not getting a chance to bowl in the first match.

The resting of him from the ODI team that will host the West Indies from February 6 raised many eyebrows. A player must be given a longer run once he has been selected, Gambhir said.

“We keep talking about not having an all-rounder since Kapil Dev to be honest. So move on and try to develop people at the Ranji Trophy and once they get ready, get them in international cricket and stick with them. Don’t keep changing them quickly. We have seen that with so many guys like Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube and now Venkatesh Iyer. We need to move on,” added Gambhir.