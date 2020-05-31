In what could be a further boost to the Premier League’s ambitions to restart matches in June, the league announced that zero positive tests came back from the latest rounds of coronavirus tests conducted on players and staff.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive,” the league said in a statement on Saturday.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

The season will resume on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City locking horns with Arsenal in the big game, as per a BBC report.

All four teams have a game in hand and these two fixtures were still to be played when the league stopped.

A full fixture list would be played on the weekend of June 19-21, the report said.

Premier League teams had on Wednesday given their approval to begin contact training as England move a step forward in resuming its top-tier football league. All football in the country has been suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic.