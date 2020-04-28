West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that the atmosphere at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp is different and something he has never received playing for other teams.

Speaking in a Live Session on the official Indian Premier League Instagram handle, Bravo said that CSK offers a sense of family-like atmosphere.

“Every player who joins CSK feels the same way. You are welcomed here like an extended family. I have played with a lot of teams, but I don’t think we will get another team or another environment like Chennai Super Kings,” the former West Indies captain said.

Bravo, who has led the Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in three title-winning campaigns, said that he has always tried to carry the CSK-like atmosphere into the TKR set up as well.

“It’s important that you have a management team, the owners, the captains understand you. They understand that you don’t perform every time but they give you that opportunity to bounce back.

“The good thing with CSK is that it allows everyone to be themselves. We all enjoy each other’s success, whoever is performing, we celebrate their performances,” the 36-year-old said.

Earlier, Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin had also spoken at length about what sets CSK apart from other teams in the IPL. Raina joined Ashwin for a live video chat session on popular social media platform Instagram and the duo spoke about various things during their time together at CSK.

Ashwin felt the presence of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a lot of pressure away from the other players while Raina claimed the franchise treats every player like family and that has helped them play consistency over the years.

“At CSK most of the pressure is taken way by the presence of Mahi bhai and because of the victories that we had… the oneness of the team,” Ashwin said.

“The franchise also looks after each and every aspect of the player. They also look after their families… that is what I felt when we came back after two years and won the title. Our families were there, kids were playing. You know how things are… we play a lot of matches and travel a lot and the presence of kids help us remain calm,” Raina chipped in.