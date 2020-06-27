Indian leggie Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday tried to get the better of his national and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on social media site- Twitter.

For the unversed, sports broadcaster Star Sports asked a question to their followers on social media regarding who would come out on top if Kohli was bowling to Chahal.

“Yuzi Chahal with the bat vs Virat Kohli with the ball — who would you think would win this battle?” Star Sports tweeted.

“No doubt Yuzi Chahal only @StarSportIndia,” Chahal replied to the tweet.

Before his attempt at trying to troll skipper Kohli, Chahal had even poke some fun at Indian white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma. He has shared a morphed image of Rohit that made him appear like a woman and then suggested that he looked rather ‘cute’.

Star cricketers and athletes are spending more time on social media to not only keep their fans entertained and engaged but also urging them to stay safe at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc around the world.