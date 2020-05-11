French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) have issued a clarification, saying that no date has yet been fixed for their Champions League second-leg clash against Juventus.

“Olympique Lyonnais would like to affirm that the date of Juventus v OL, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, has not yet been confirmed, contrary to what has previously been stated,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.

This clarification comes after Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas had said that the match will take place on August 7.

Currently, all European football leagues remain suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Ligue 1 was called off in April as it was decided to abandon the 2019-20 campaign due to coronavirus with Paris-Saint Germain declared as champions. Lyon had finished seventh on the table.

“The date of the Round of 16 fixture is expected to be set as part of the Champions League schedule, to be announced directly by UEFA in the near future,” said Lyon in their statement.

The side is due to face PSG in the French League cup final. However, it is not known whether the match will be played or not amid the global health crisis.

“Olympique Lyonnais are also eagerly awaiting the 2020 Coupe de la Ligue final, likely at the beginning of August, which will allow them, unlike other teams, to prepare for this essential part of the new season,” Lyon statement further read.

UEFA has given a May 25 deadline to national football associations to provide plans of restarting their respective leagues.

Germany’s Bundesliga is slated to restart behind closed doors on May 16.