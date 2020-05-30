In a recent development, prime accused in the 2000 match-fixing scandal bookie Sanjeev Chawla has reportedly made fresh revelations to the Delhi Police. A report carried by the Indian Express claims the same. Chawla has reportedly stated, “no cricket match is fairly played” and “…all the cricket matches which people see are fixed”.

Moreover, he added that “a very big syndicate/underworld mafia” influences all cricket games and they are like “movies which are already being directed by someone”.

He confessed that he was involved in match-fixing but added that he could not give more details as “a very big syndicate/underworld mafia is involved in this matter and they are dangerous people and if he says anything they will get him killed”.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the Delhi Police have also mentioned that the accused’s non-cooperation in the investigation proceedings also hint towards his involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan was quoted as saying by Indian Express: “Since the matter is still under investigation, we may not be able to share any intricate details.”