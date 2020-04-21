Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that there is no cricket match possible at least for a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Notably, the pandemic has killed over 170,000 and has infected more than 24 lakh across the globe, as per the data of Worldometer.

“I do not see cricket being played for at least a year due to the coronavirus. I see the virus troubling us for one year, these are troublesome times, I just hope we come out of this stronger,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The Rawalpindi Express is uncertain about how long the deadly virus will sustain.

“If you ask me honestly, I do not know for how long the coronavirus outbreak will last, until and unless it is not known that how many people are infected, one cannot go ahead with any kind of cricket anywhere,” said Akhtar.

“The situation is very bad, it is very tricky. I am not seeing the virus going for at least one year. But, we a group as different communities will come out of it. The world is not starting for the next one year, how can cricket start,” he added.

The former speedster had recently proposed an India vs Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds in the fight against COVID-19 but his idea was not hailed by the legends like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had mocked the Pakistani pacer for his proposal by terming his statement as “comic”.