The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday confirmed that it has not received any official complaint from Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi for changing the condition of the ball during their Pakistan Super League match on Saturday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The clarification statement from Pakistan’s apex cricket body comes after Gladiators’ skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the team had reported the matter regarding ball-tampering against Peshawar Zalmias as per the protocol of the PCB.

“As per article 3.2, clause 3.2.2 of the HBL PSL 2020 Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, official complaint has to be filed by the team manager and submitted to the match referee within 48 hours from the end of the match,” said PCB in a media release.

“However, no complaint has been filed and the 48-hour window is now closed,” it added.

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We are aware that a statement on changing the condition of the ball has been made without providing any concrete evidence or lodging a formal complaint through the correctly stated procedure.

“In this case, this should have been submitted to the match referee by 6pm on Monday, 24 February. Such irresponsible statements without formal follow-up will only effect the integrity of the event and cast doubts on international cricketers, and, as such, I request the players to use caution and show responsibility.”