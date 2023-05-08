No-Ball gives victory to Sunrisers Hyderabad

A no ball in the last ball of the last over gave a victory to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets defeating Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals (RR) on its home pitch here late last night.

Rajasthan Royals lost the match to SRH even after making the highest score of 214 runs in the first half of the game after winning the toss and decided to bat first.

It was a very exciting end when SRH needed 17 runs in the 20th over. Glenn Phillips stunned packed stadium when he hit three sixes and one four, and scored 25 runs. He was declared as the Player of the Match.

As the spectators believed that the match was about to be won by RR, the crowds started leaving the stadium but it was later to their surprise hearing that SRH defeated RR on the ball.