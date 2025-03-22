Nitu, Jaismine, Sakshi live up to their billing at women’s boxing nationals

World Champion and Arjuna Awardee Nitu Ghanghas (Haryana) delivered a statement performance on Day 2 of the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship 2025, securing a dominant unanimous victory over Rajasthan’s Anjali Choudhary in the Minimum weight category (45-48kg) to storm into the next round at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here.

Elsewhere, two-time World Youth Champion Sakshi (54kg) and Olympian Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), the two notable entries representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), registered thumping victories over their respective opponents on Saturday.

While Jaismine notched up a comfortable win against Uttar Pradesh’s Ice Prajapati, Bhiwani pugilist Sakshi displayed similar dominance with a 5:0 victory over Punjab’s Sandeep Kaur, reinforcing the Services’ strong presence in the competition.

Hosted by the BFI in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship is being conducted in the absence of several big names, thus helping many get a direct entry into the knockout rounds.

Anamika Hooda (Railways) continued her ruthless form, following up her opening-round knockout with another first-round stoppage victory against Andhra Pradesh’s Manasa Veni Anakapalli, underlining her title credentials. Youth World Champion Devika Ghorpade (Maharashtra) also impressed, overpowering Sumayya M of Karnataka with a knockout win to advance.

In the 54-57kg category, Kunjarani Devi (Manipur) edged out Monika Mehta (Uttarakhand) with a hard-fought 4:1 split decision, while Poonam (Railways) proved too strong for Karnataka’s K Yoogasri. The 60-65kg division saw UP’s Sarita Rai secure a well-earned victory over Delhi’s Shivani.

Minakshi (AIP) dominated Kerala’s Milano M.J with a flawless 5:0 unanimous win in the 45-48kg category. In the 51-54kg division, Savita (RSPB) overpowered Assam’s Puja Sonowal with a second-round stoppage (RSC). Meanwhile, Kerala’s Nandana C made a strong statement, securing a first-round RSC victory over Karnataka’s Monika K, rounding off an eventful day filled with power-packed performances.