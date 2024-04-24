Nikhil, Dhruva & Nikeetaa win titles in Indian National Autocross Championship

Nikhil J, clocked a blistering 1:25.094 to beat fancied Dhruva Chandrashekar who managed only 1:26.267 in the INAC1 800 to 1650cc class in the finals, while Nikeetaa Takkale excelled as a woman driver, in the Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) at the Nanoli Stud Farm on the outskirts of Pune.

The two fastest drivers in the class saw tough competition in the top INAC1 class.

Hosted by the Indian Automotive Racing Club, the INAC witnessed an exhilarating display of speed and skill with the National champions decided in the finals.

This is the first of the 12 Nationals organised by FMSCI which completed the Nationals 2024 and Indian champions were declared.

Philippos Matthai of MRF clinched the title in the INAC1 1651 to 2400cc being the only driver in the fray. The championship finals also highlighted outstanding performances from Dhruva Chandrashekar, Mazdayar Vatcha, Nikhil J, Daksh Gill, and Nikeetaa Takkale, among others, across various Categories.

In INAC 3-Open Class Hyderabad’s Mazdayar Vatcha emerged victorious with a standout performance of 1:30.657, with Goa’s Amey Desai coming in second with a time of 1:31.277 followed by Praveen Dwarkanath with a time of 1:33.474.

In the women’s category of Time Attack event, Nikeeta secured first position with a time of 1:31.380 followed by Tarushi Vikram with 1:32.988 and Nikita Nair coming in 3rd with 2:01.456.