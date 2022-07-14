23-year-old kickboxer from Mysuru succumbed to injuries

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old kickboxer died after being hit by an opponent’s punch. The deceased kickboxer, Nikhil was a resident of Mysuru.

This incident happened on Thursday when Nikhil was competing in a state-level kickboxing championship match. He sustained heavy blows on sensitive parts of his body and later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru. Following the complaint made by the parents of the deceased boy, the police have booked the organizer of the sporting event for negligence.

According to police, the horrific incident took place at the K1 state-level Kick Boxing Championship in Pai International Building of Jnana Jyothi Nagar locality in Bengaluru on Sunday. Nikhil seemed fine in the match, he was defending himself and making attacks on his opponent.

However, he collapsed after receiving a punch from his opponent in the boxing ring amid the cheers of the audience.

He was shifted to G M Hospital in Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru in an unconscious state. But he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Police said that he sustained a severe injury on his head and though he was shifted to the hospital immediately, he could not be saved. The funeral was held in Mysuru on the same day by the family.

Nikhil’s parents have lodged a complaint in Jnanabharathi police station of Bengaluru against the organisers of the event alleging negligence. They have also mentioned in the complaint that there was no arrangement of doctors and an ambulance at the venue during the championship.

Bengaluru police have stated that the accused organizer Naveen Ravishankar, is on the run, and police have launched a hunt operation to nab him.

(Inputs from IANS)