Nikhat, Nitu, Manisha in Boxing Championships’ quarters

The was no stopping the trio of Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas and Manisha Moun as they dominated the ring with their dazzling show to storm into the quarter finals of the the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Tuesday.



The defending champion Nikhat outpunched Mexican pugilist Fatima Herrera by unanimous decision in the 50kg pre-quarterfinals. The Indian made an aggressive start in the 50 kg bout as she launched the attack from the word go, exhibiting quick movement. Herrera tried her best to shift the momentum in her favour but Nikhat’s relentless attack proved too strong.



Nikhat will be up against the Thai boxer Chuthamat Rakshat in the quarter-finals. “I played this boxer in the last World Championships too and had won. She was a little tougher today than last time. My weight category has changed from 52 to 50kg and my speed has increased but I still have to work on some things. I am happy that I played well today. Each player that I have played till now was tough,” the winner said after the match.