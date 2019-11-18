If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar is set to reject his current club’s offer to extend his contract with them amid speculations of Barcelona signing him ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to a report carried by Express, Neymar is desperate to leave PSG and return to Barca after the deal failed to materialise in the summer transfer window.

For the uninitiated, the 27-years-old Brazilian reportedly met PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the month of June and even requested him to let him join Barcelona. He even reportedly called Barcelona his “home”, which he shouldn’t have left in the first place.

Neymar set the European transfer market on fire with a world record €220million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. However, recurring injury concerns and a few disciplinary issues have made his stint at PSG a rather gloomy one.

A recent statistic reveals that he has only played 50% of the matches for PSG after he joined them in 2017 because of his injuries and other issues.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann in the summer window after the high profile transfer of Neymar back to Barca did not happen. It has still not been officially declared though that Barcelona will continue to try and rope in Neymar in the January transfer window.