On Wednesday night, Paris Saint-Germain overturned a 2-1 down in the first leg and beat the German rivals Dortmund 2-0 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

Post the defeat, Haaland, the hero of the first leg, was trolled badly as Thomas Tuchel’s men took better of Dortmund in the second leg to knock the BVB out of the league.

Haaland had scored a brace in the first leg to help Dortmund win the match 2-0. What certainly etched PSG more was the way the 19-year-old had celebrated his goals. After netting the ball, he was seen sitting on the pitch and pretending to meditate

Haaland’s celebration backfired at him as the PSG players used the same celebration against him by following the midweek showdown in the French capital.

It all started with Neymar, who mocked Haaland by copying his celebration style after breaking the deadlock in Wednesday’s second leg. However, things got tougher for Haaland as Thomas Tuchel’s squad all replicated the meditating pose following the final whistle that saw Dortmund’s ouster.

Neymar headed in Angel Di Maria’s corner in the 28th minute to put PSG in front, before defender Juan Bernat doubled their lead in the stoppage time of the first half.

Emre Can raised some hopes in the Dortmund camp with a goal in the 89th minute but it was maybe too late to mend things.