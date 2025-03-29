New Zealand’s Pakistan-origin rookie Mohammad Abbas breaks Krunal Pandya’s record

New Zealand’s 21-year-old right-handed batter Mohammed Abbas eclipsed Krunal Pandya’s record by slamming the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut during the first match of the three-match series against Pakistan at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Abbas completed his half-century off 24 balls to surpass India’s left-handed batter Krunal Pandya, who completed his maiden fifty in 26 balls on his 50-over debut game against England in 2021.

With the feat, Abbas led the elite list of players to have slammed breezy half centuries in ODI cricket. Among a few on the list are West Indies’ Alick Athanaze (in 26 balls vs UAE in 2023), India’s Ishan Kishan (in 33 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2021), and England’s John Morris (in 35 balls vs New Zealand in 1991).

Mohammad Abbas finished his innings with 52 runs off just 26 balls at a staggering strike rate of 200, which included three boundaries and three maximums each.

Following his knock, the batter termed his inning ‘special’ and hailed left-hand batter Mark Chapman (132 runs off 111 balls), who was awarded the Player of the Match for his ton in the match.

“This is special. Can’t describe the feeling now. Special to contribute, and Chappy was unbelievable. To get in there and show what I can do is special to me and my family, I think. Yes they’re sitting in the crowd. Quite special for them as well. Gary told me to go out there and do what you do best. That was the license I needed,” Abbas said after his knock.

New Zealand coasted to victory by a 73-run margin during Saturday’s ODI at the McLean Park in Napier. Apart from Abbas, left-hander Chapman played a crucial role for the hosts with a century while right-arm seamer Nathan Smith claimed a four-wicket haul as the Blackcaps took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Abbas, who was born on 29 November 2003 in Lahore, is the son of Azhar Abbas, a former medium pacer who used to ply his trade in the domestic circuit of Pakistan.

After failing to achieve success in Pakistan, Azhar migrated to New Zealand, but was unable to improve his fortunes. Now, his son is making his dream come true.