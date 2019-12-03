The second Test match between England and New Zealand at the Seddon Park, Hamilton ended in an early draw due to rain and thus closed doors on the visitors’ chances of leveling the two-match series on Tuesday.

Right-handed batsman Joe Root was declared Player of the Match while left-handed pacer Neil Wagner was declared Player of the Series.

Joe Root scored 226 runs in England’s only innings in the second match and became the first visiting captain to score a double hundred in New Zealand. Root also achieved the feat of becoming the fourth England captain to score a 200-plus score in overseas Tests, following Len Hutton, Ted Dexter and Alastair Cook.

Talking about Wagner, the pace spearhead claimed 13 wickets in the series.

Starting the fifth and final day trailing by five runs on Tuesday, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson scored his 21st test century and batting-partner Ross Taylor accompanied him with his 19th ton in Tests as they took the hosts to 241 for 2 in the second session before rain – as expected – arrived and no further play was possible, forcing the umpires to abandon the play.

New Zealand had on Monday bundled England for 476 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 101 runs. The hosts didn’t start their second innings on a bright note as they had lost both their openers Jeet Rawal and first-innings centurion Tom Latham within the first nine overs.

However, Williamson and Taylor ensured England didn’t suffer further damage and took the team to a good score by the time rain played spoilsport.

Notably, New Zealand had won the first Test by an innings and 65 runs at Bay Oval.

The Kiwis will now head to Australia for a three-match Test series starting December 12 in Perth.

Brief scores: New Zealand 375 & 241 for 2 (Kane Williamson 104*, Ross Taylor 105*; Chris Woakes 1/12); England 476 all out