After defeating India in the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, the New Zealand bowlers and the wicketkeeper engaged in a traditional celebration which had started in 1998 with a win over India at the same venue.

Following their close four-wicket victory back then, former Kiwi speedster Dion Nash had come up with the idea of celebrating the win by drinking champagne and smoking cigars at the top of Mount Victoria, the highest point of Wellington. The players even hired a limousine to go to the hilltop, making it a tradition.

The current batch of Blackcaps bowlers and wicketkeeper BJ Watling followed the tradition and celebrated their 10-wicket victory in the first Test of the two-match series at the top of the Mount Victoria.

Explaining the reason for the omission of the batsmen from the celebration, the former New Zealand player Ian Smith had said it was because the bowlers share a special relationship with the gloveman.

Also, the victory against India in the first Test was nicely set up by the Kiwi bowlers, making their celebration more relevant. Tim Southee with his 9-wicket haul was adjudged the man of the match, while Trent Boult and debutant Kyle Jamieson gave him able support.

The hosts first bowled out India for 191 runs in the second innings and then chased down the nine-run target on Day 4 of the Test match with utmost ease to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Earlier, the Indian batters were completely blown away By Trent Boult and Tim Southee, just like they were in their first innings. Resuming the day at 144/4 and trailing by 39 runs, the visitors lost their last six wickets for mere 47 runs in 17 overs they batted on the fourth-day morning.

(With inputs from IANS)