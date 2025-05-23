New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen announces retirement from international cricket

Hayley Jensen, an all-rounder for New Zealand, announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday after playing for her country in five ICC championships. According to the ICC official website.

Having played for New Zealand 88 times (35 ODIs and 53 T201s), Jensen ends an 11-year international career that was marked by 76 wickets in all forms. She also played for New Zealand in four ICC Women’s T20 World Cup competitions in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023, as well as their home ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign in 2022.

Her finest achievement occurred in 2020, when she finished the tournament as New Zealand’s top wicket-taker with seven scalps and took three wickets in a Player of the Match performance against Sri Lanka. Jensen, 32, decided it was time to retire from international competition in February 2023, marking his final performance. “I’ve wanted to be a White Fern since I was ten years old, when I returned home from my first cricket competition.”I will always cherish the opportunity to have lived that dream,” Jensen stated, as cited by ICC.

It’s been an amazing journey, full of development, challenges, and life-changing events, all of which I’ve been fortunate to share with the most amazing bunch of individuals. Moving on from something that has meant this much is never easy, but I know deep down that the time has come. In addition, she said, “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and even more proud to have been a part of the White Ferns environment.”

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer paid tribute to the contribution Jensen had made throughout her career.