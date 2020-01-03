Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not only known for his on-field performances but also for his off the field antics. Virat takes time to don various hairstyles on and off the cricket field. When India take the field for the first T20I on Sunday, fans will be able to see Virat Kohli in a brand new avatar. On Thursday, renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave Virat a new haircut.

Virat even shared a few pictures in his new avatar through the Instagram Story feature. Among the most stylish celebrity in the country, Virat is known to try out various hairstyles.

The Indian team will have quite a hectic schedule ahead of them this month and prior to that Virat is just making the most of his time off the game. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka and Australia in their home conditions before touring New Zealand.