New Champions League format to carry on ‘without compromising player health’, claims UEFA chief

A lot of concern surrounds the 2024/25 Champions League as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the regulating body of the tournament, has introduced a new format which drastically changed the format of the competition.

The number of teams has been increased to 36 from the original 32, a change that has seen the number of games during the course of the tournament increase to 189 matches compared to the previous 125. The players have publicly spoken about the increased workload of the teams, claiming it could lead to injuries.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin acknowledged the fully packed match calendar and emphasised UEFA’s close collaboration with stakeholders to balance competitive expansion and safeguarding players’ well-being.

“We had consulted with clubs, players’ unions, and medical experts to gather insights and feedback on managing the increased workload without compromising player health. These consultations led to some beneficial changes – for example, we have made the five-substitution rule, initially introduced as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, a permanent stay in our competitions. Players’ health is paramount, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Ceferin said to Xinhua news agency.

The new format was an inevitable change, with the proposed European Super League ruffling many feathers in the UEFA headquarters as it threatened the competition’s very existence, forcing the governing body to increase the number of teams in the elite competition. “The new format is beautiful, and I’m already sensing a lot of positive reactions within the football community. Traditionally, people in our sport are hesitant about changes, but I believe this revamped European club competition format will succeed on multiple fronts,” Ceferin added.

“There are numerous advantages: the tournaments will be more dynamic and unpredictable, teams will face a diverse range of opponents, and every match will carry significant sporting interest, as each goal could impact qualification or elimination. Furthermore, the new format will generate increased revenue, benefiting the participating clubs and contributing to higher solidarity payments across the continent,” he concluded.