UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin lauded the resumption of Bundesliga and called it a “huge and positive step” toward the resumption of football across the globe after the German Football League announced on Thursday that the competition would return to action from May 16.

As the deadly crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc, the German top-flight football competitions, like almost all other sports events worldwide, including the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 were compelled to postpone the ongoing season.

“It is a great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return. This is a huge and positive step to bringing optimism back to people’s lives,” Ceferin was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between the football authorities and politicians and I am confident that Germany will provide a shining example to all of us in how to bring football with all its excitement, emotion and unpredictability – back into our lives. I wish everyone connected with this every success,” he said,” the president of football’s Europen governing body added.

The German Football League (DFL) announced the date of return after Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday had allowed Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to resume the 2019-20 season.

According to the DFL, there will be a number of matches on the first day with the most important being the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04. Bayern Munich would be playing away against Union Berlin. The Klassier between Dortmund and Bayern is likely to be played on May 26 or May 27, reported ESPN.

The DFL, which is desperate to finish the season by June 30, said that the final round of matches could be played on June 27 and 28.