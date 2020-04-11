Star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is not as flamboyant as his younger brother Hardik. He is quite the opposite- quite, calm, composed one who knows his limitations as a cricketer and tries to excel within those limitations.

However, not many know of a completely different side to him off the field. In a recent media interaction, Krunal’s model and event manager wife, Pankhuri Sharma, shed light upon the chemistry they share, the exciting courtship years and an eventful wedding.

“I still remember the crazy way in which Krunal proposed to me. It was the night after the IPL final in 2017 — not only did Mumbai Indians win the match, but Krunal was the ‘Man of the Match’. It was a big night for everyone,” Pankhuri recalls in a new webisode of Cricbuzz’s Spicy Pitch.

“Hardik and I were sitting in Krunal’s room when he came into the room singing. I remember thinking that he seemed like he was in a great mood. Soon, many Mumbai Indians players followed him into the room,” she added.

“I still had no idea what was happening until he got me to stand up and asked me to marry him. I was so shocked because never in my life I had thought Krunal would do something so romantic!” she stated.

When quizzed if Krunal found it too risky to ask Pankhuri to marry him in a room full of fellow cricketers, the elder Pandya brother was quick to respond, “Sometimes when you’re batting you just know where the bowler is going to bowl to you, and this was exactly like that. I was quite sure that she would say ‘yes’.”

The couple then also revealed the fun they had during their wedding and what an amazing day it was.

“Everyone thinks of Krunal as a very mature sorted guy— and he is when he needs to be. But on an everyday basis, he’s this crazy fun-loving person, as is Hardik,” Pankhuri said.

“The wedding was one occasion where we all forgot everything and just had an absolute blast! In fact, Krunal’s family is Gujarati only in terms of the food they eat — in their behaviour, they’re just as fun-loving as Punjabis!” she added.