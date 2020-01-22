In a recent development, Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as captain of the Essex side after leading the club for four seasons. He has been replaced by Tom Westley as the skipper.

It is worth highlighting that with Doeschate as their leader, Essex achieved remarkable success in red-ball cricket. During his tenure, the club won three out of four campaigns. He led the team in 58 first-class matches in which Essex ended up on the winning side on 33 occasions while losing just eight matches.

The 39-year-old had taken up the role before the 2016 season and in his first season as captain, he was successful in leading the club back to Division One after winning the Division Two title at the first attempt.

ten Doeschate represented his national Netherlands side at the international stage in 33 ODIs and 22 T20Is and is widely regarded as one of the best players from an associate side.

“Ryan has been a phenomenal club Captain and as head coach, I couldn’t have asked for any more from him,” Essex coach Anthony McGrath said as quoted by news agency IANS.

“Now is the right time for someone else to take the reins and lead the team. It’s important to remember that Ryan isn’t stepping away from Essex, he’s still very much part of this club and I’m sure he will continue to have a positive presence both on and off the field,” he added.

Meanwhile, newly appointed skipper Westley said, “It’s a real honour for me to be named Club Captain and it’s a challenge that I’m really looking forward to.”

“Ryan has done an outstanding job and deserves every bit of praise he gets. He’s been a fantastic captain, a close friend and an excellent leader who I’ve learnt a lot from,” he added.

Westley has a rich cricketing experience having featured in 152 first-class, 80 List A and 74 T20 appearances for the club after making his debut in 2006.