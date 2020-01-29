Post recovering from an elbow injury which had forced him to take some time off the game, ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has now qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he recorded a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meeting in South Africa.

This was Neeraj’s first competitive outing post recovering from his elbow injury.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has stated that they have confirmed with the South African federation stating that it was indeed a ‘recognised international meet’, thereby qualifying for the Olympic Games later this year.

Neeraj’s last major competition, prior to being deemed unfit because of his elbow injury, was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games where he won gold registering a national record of 88.06m.

Neeraj was then expected to feature in the National Open Athletics Championship in the latter part of 2019 but AFI decided to give Neeraj a bit more time to recover and get competition ready.