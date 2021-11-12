National Yogasana Sports Championship begins with gala opening ceremony

Celebrating 75 years of Independence, India is all set to take Yogasana-India’s heritage sport to the world. The National Yogasana Sports Federation (recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India) is consistently working towards building a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through the practice and development of Yogasana.

The event has been conceptualised with the aim to create a global brand of Yogasana as a Competitive Sport and support India’s vision to make Yogasana a sport with an Olympic Roadmap. Yoga is now being transformed as a sport taking a cue from Kabaddi and Cricket Yoga has the key to a sustainably healthy lifestyle and wellness, it is important to ensure that the youth understand, value, and adopt Yoga in their life.

Addressing a gala opening ceremony of India’s first Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships organized by NYSF in association with the Government of Odisha from 11 to 13 November, in Bhubaneswar, Udit Sheth, President, NYSF said, “India is going to host first-ever World Yogasana Championship showcasing India’s heritage sport to the world in June 2022.”

Odisha which has rightly earned accolades for encouraging and supporting various sports in India, is hosting the first-ever Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships in Bhubaneswar. The championship was kick-started today with a vibrant and enthralling opening ceremony in presence of 560 bright, talented, and young athletes from 30 states aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition.

Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner Cum Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Dept., Odisha said, “We are extremely happy that the first National Yogasana Sports Championship is being hosted by Odisha. We value sports and make an honest effort towards promoting amongst the youth for fitness. Yogasana is one of the finest mediums of fitness and wellness, and I am delighted that a world-class platform has been collated to promote it in the youth of India and the globe.”

Udit Sheth, President, NYSF shared, “We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for their overwhelming support in hosting the Yogasana Championship. It is an honor and privilege to be able to organise the championship in Bhubaneswar.

The structure of the championship for Yogasana as a sport has been uniquely curated. We are gratified with the huge participation from all over the country. It is truly an experience to be in the presence of such talented athletes, coaches, and experts. We hope to take Yogasana sport on to the global stage.”

Yogasana sport for both male and female categories has been included in Khelo India Youth Games, 2021. The Government of India’s recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior, and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events.