Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has said that he would not want the Indians to know about “a few things lined up” for them in the upcoming four-match Test series, beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

“I am not going to reveal our bowling plans to the media for the Indians to read about, but we have a few things lined up which is very exciting. But I think there is a real vibe within the Australian team. So I think we are in a better place than we were two years ago,” Lyon told reporters on Monday.

“You always get motivation when you lose a series but you have already got that motivation when you are playing well especially when you are playing for your country so I think it adds to it. We are in such a better place right now,” he said and also explained that he has been trying to perfect a mystery ball at the nets.

“Always working on it (my bowling). Working on one (mystery ball) the last night…getting a little bit feedback of the wicket here in Adelaide. I haven’t come up with a name. I am very excited. I am in the process. Hopefully we will have a name, probably just before the first Test,” Lyon said about the ball without revealing any further details.

Lyon has been very effective with the pink ball, taking 28 wickets at an average of under 26 which is lower than his overall career average of over 31. He has had plenty of success against India, grabbing as many as seven five-wicket hauls in 18 Tests. He has taken 85 wickets out his 390 Test wickets against India.

“I have always enjoyed playing against India, (who are) some of the best players in the world, especially playing spin. I have always said I want to challenge myself against best players of spin bowling, so for me this series is about me doing more role within the Australian cricket team.

“We have got a good bowling unit here, the best unit in the world in my eyes so we have to make sure we are doing our stuff and challenging Indians for a long period of time. It is not about personal success. I have had success against India, it is more about playing our role and looking to take 20 wickets in each Test match,” said Lyon while adding that he fancies bowling to the Indians as they attack.

“I don’t approach (with) my bowling differently when we are playing against India. Over the last five years, my bowling has gone to a new level, I am very confident with the way my bowling is at the moment. That is exciting. But they are very attacking side so they are always trying to attack a spinner which is fantastic and I love that. Love that challenge,” he added.

India’s tour of Australia kicked off with the ODI series from November 27 which Australia won 2-1. It was followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4, won by India 2-1.

The Virat Kohli-led team will now begin their title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).