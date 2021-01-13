Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has lauded Mohammad Siraj for his decision to report the racial abuse he faced during the third Test at the SCG to umpires.

“Siraj’s decision to complain may do (encourage others). It is totally going to be upto that player and how they have been affected. I just really hope that in a whole world society, people can come and watch us play cricket and players don’t have to go to work and get racially abused. As I said cricket is a sport for all. So maybe really it comes to player and how they have been affected.”

The incident happened before the start of the 86th over in Australia’s second innings on Sunday when Siraj, fielding on the boundary line, went to skipper Ajinkya Rahane and raised the issue that some fans were passing abusive comments directed at him.

Rahane then walked up to the square leg umpire Paul Reiffel and complained about the same. While players huddled in the centre, security personnel entered the stands and a group of six Australian fans were removed from their seats by New South Wales Police.

A similar incident was reported by the Indian team management on Saturday. Indian team management apparently alleged that Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj were racially abused by SCG the crowd.

The 33-year-old bowler called the entire incident of Siraj and Bumrah being subjected to racism by the SCG crowd as disgusting and said that it has no place in cricket.

“There is no room for any racial or any abuse in any type. I know people think they are being funny but it can affect in different ways…cricket is a sport for all. There’s no room at all. It is quite disgusting,” said Lyon while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Lyon said he himself has been at the receiving end of many abuses

“I have been at the other end of it, copping abuse in England, New Zealand or South Africa or wherever it may be. So obviously, there is no room for it. I think as a player you are going to try and block it out. But if there is anyone doing it they can be removed, we have security…there is absolutely no place for it,” add the off-spinner.

The four-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1, with the series decider to be played from Friday at The Gabba.