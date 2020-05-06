India’s 2002 Natwest Trophy win is still regarded as one of the finest wins in Indian cricket history as the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team chased a mammoth total of 326 in the finals to beat England and Lord’s. The win is all the more special since India were down and out at one stage and had lost half their side for way under 200 but Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh stitched a memorable century partnership to help India get back into the game. India eventually won. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a picture of the famous win on Twitter and asked fans to guess which match was the Indian team celebrating.

“Scenes, Can you tell us which dramatic win the Indians are celebrating,” ICC tweeted.

Scenes 🙌 Can you tell us which dramatic win the Indians are celebrating? pic.twitter.com/Grh0VUwzBx — ICC (@ICC) May 6, 2020

Most fans got the answer correct but the then England captain Nasser Hussain replied, “No”.

As far as the final is concerned, despite getting off to a good start, India lost their way in the middle and were 146/5 when both Kaif and Yuvraj got together in the middle. Even after Yuvraj was dismissed for 69 runs, Kaif batted well to help India win the match by two wickets and three balls remaining.