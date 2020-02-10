Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the fourth day after bowling them out for 168 in the second innings.

Rubel Hossain's spirited 26-ball resistance ends with Mohammad Abbas trapping him plumb in front. Bangladesh are still over 50 runs from making Pakistan bat again.

Resuming the day’s play at 126/6, 86 runs short of the follow-on mark, Bangladesh lost the last four wickets in around 90 minutes. Yesterday’s hat-trick hero Naseem Shah did not bowl a single delivery on Monday as Yasir Shah and the rest of the bowlers did the job for Pakistan.

On the third day’s play, the 16-year-old pacer Naseem became the youngest cricketer to take a Test hat-trick. He had dismissed Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah off consecutive deliveries at the fag end of the day.

Earlier, Bangladeshi leg-spinner Alok Kapali held the record of the youngest Test cricketer to take hat trick. He had done it against Pakistan in Peshawar in 2003.

Naseem’s efforts had already given Pakistan a firm control over the Test match. Najmul Hossain Shanto and sipper Mominul Haque were cruising without much trouble after Bangladesh were reduced to 53/2.

But the hat trick from Naseem turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour and reduced the Bangla Tigers from 124/2 to 124/5. Spinner Yasir Shah did further damage and got Bangladesh reeling at 126/6.

Bangladesh lost their skipper early on Monday off Shaheen Afridi, while a brief resistance from Rubel Hossain and Liton Das gave them the hope of avoiding the follow on.

But the Pakistani bowlers made their intentions clear and after Mohammad Abbas got Rubel out for 5, Yasir spun his web and got the last two wickets in his consecutive overs.

Naseem was named the Man of the Match for his effort with the ball.