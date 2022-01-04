A narrow Sevilla win in Cadiz closes the gap to Real Madrid

Having won 1-0 away to Cadiz, Sevilla extended their lead to five points over La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

As Rafa Mir, Erik Lamela, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Suso were missing for Sevilla, Lucas Ocampos’ goal in the 58th minute separated the two sides.

In a game that was evenly matched, Ocampos’ left foot shot 13 minutes into the second half decided the result, but Sevilla’s task will be far harder in the coming weeks as players like Munir, Bono, and En-Nesyri are likely to go to the African Nations Cup.

Gerard Moreno scored twice, while Boulaye Dia and Pau Torres also scored for Villarreal in their 5-0 win over bottom of the table Levante.

A goal from Manu Trigueros also helped Villarreal come out on top against a side that remains bottom of the table after not winning a match so far this season. Despite trailing by one goal, Athletic Club Bilbao came back to defeat Osasuna 3-1 with a hat-trick from Oihan Sanchet.

Barcelona defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 and Atletico Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 on Sunday. Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Getafe, while Atletico Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0.

