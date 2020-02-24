In his speech at the Motera Stadium in the Namaste Trump event, US President Donald Trump gave a special mention to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, labelling them as ‘the greatest in the world.’

“This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world,” said Trump at the event as quoted by ANI.

Notably, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had earlier landed in Ahemdabad in Gujarat on Monday, a little before 12 pm (IST). The US President and Melania are also accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in this 36 hours long India visit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the regular protocol to receive him at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India.

As soon as Trump deboarded the aircraft, PM Modi welcomed the POTUS with a hug.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport to welcome the first family of the United States. As Trump walked the red carpet, he was given a guard of honour.

Trump and Modi then took part in the Namaste Trump event at the Motera Stadium where BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah were also present among a capacity crowd of more than a lakh people.

Post the event, the first family of the United States has headed to Agra where they will visit the historic Taj Mahal this evening.