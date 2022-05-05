Rafael Nadal advanced to the round of 16 of the Madrid Open after defeating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday.

On his return to action after six weeks out with a rib injury, the Spanish third seed raced away with the first set, but he had to work much harder in the second set as Kecmanovic reacted well.

At 6-5 up, Nadal served for the set, only for Kecmanovic to break back and force a tie-break. The Spaniard last competed in March, when American Taylor Fritz’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end in the Indian Wells final.

In a rain-affected match against Kecmanovic, however, the World No. 4 played as if he had never been away, hitting with explosive power as he recovered from failing to serve out the match at 6-5 in the second set to advance after one hour and 55 minutes.

“Every comeback is different. We had to put all circumstances together to analyse every single comeback, and today has been a very important match for me, playing at home on clay against a player that has been playing well for the past couple of months,” Rafael Nadal said in his post-match press conference.

“So (if you) put everything together (it is) a very tough first round,” Nadal added.

“I think I managed it very well. I played at a good level, so (I am) very pleased with the victory. I just try to stay humble to know things (are) not going to be perfect here and just moving forward with the right determination, to accept that I need to fight, I need to stay positive. I need to play with the right attitude, and take every single match that I’m able to win like a present to play another time here.”

No. 5 seed Casper Ruud suffered an upset as Dusan Lajovic beat the Norwegian in three sets, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-4, to advance to the round of 16, while ninth seed Cameron Norrie defeated big-serving John Isner in three sets, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded 17th in Madrid, was defeated by Britain’s Daniel Evans, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2), in a match that lasted just two minutes less than three hours.

In the women’s quarterfinals, Ekaterina Alexandrova advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Amanda Anisimova in an hour and a half.

Jill Teichmann advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anhelina Kalinina, and 12th seed Jessica Pegula completed the draw with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

