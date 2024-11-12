Nabi to retire from ODIs after 2025 Champions Trophy

Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi has revealed his plans to retire from the ODI format after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“In my mind, from the last World Cup, I was retired but then we qualified for the Champions Trophy and I felt if I could play that, it would be great,” said Nabi at the end of the ODI series against Bangladesh at the UAE, while claiming his Player-of-the-Series award in Afghanistan’s 2-1 series victory.

Nabi is the highest-capped ODI cricketer from Afghanistan with 167 appearances in the format and is the current World No. 1 ODI all-rounder according to the ICC rankings. He has represented Afghanistan ever since their debut ODI against Scotland in 2009.

With two centuries and 17 half-centuries, Nabi is the second-highest run-getter in the format for his side with 3,600 runs. As an off-spinner, he has 172 wickets, the second-highest for Afghanistan, at an average of 32.47.

Nabi also led the Afghanistan team in the ODI format during their maiden 50-over World Cup appearance in 2015 and featured in the 2019 and 2023 editions too. He retired from Tests in 2019. He is likely to continue playing the shortest format.

Afghanistan qualified for next year’s Champions Trophy by virtue of finishing sixth at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.