Star Indian sprinter Hima Das on Sunday revealed that former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday, is her role model and inspiration.

Das was talking to Indian cricketer Suresh Raina when she made this revelation.

When Raina asked Das who her role model was, this is what she replied.

“My role model is Sachin Tendulkar, I still remember talking to him. When I saw him, I ended up crying. It was the best moment for me. Meeting your role model is a big moment for everyone and no one can forget that.”

Raina stated that everyone can learn a lot when the legendary Indian batsman is around.

“Whenever he used to be there in the dressing room, there was a lot to learn. He is down to earth. He recently had his 47th birthday. He took his mother’s blessings,” Raina said.

The entire sporting world has been brought to a halt by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has already infected more than 28,99,000 people worldwide while claiming over 2,03,000 lives globally.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the infection and social distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent ways of preventing oneself from contracting the virus.