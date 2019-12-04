Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, who bagged his record sixth Ballon d’Or award on Monday night in Paris, said he is well aware of the fact that his retirement is round the corner.

However, the 32-year-old playmaker insisted that he is better than ever on his physical and personal level, and hopes to go on for a lot longer.

“I’m aware of how old I am. And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is approaching. Time flies,” Messi told reporters at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris as quoted by Goal.

“I hope, God willing, that I keep playing for many more years. I’m now 32, though, and will be 33 at the end of the season, so, as I said, everything depends on how I feel physically,” the forward insisted, adding, “Right now I feel better than ever on a physical and a personal level, and I hope I can go on for a lot longer.”

Messi, who has scored a record 614 goals in 701 appearances for La Liga giants Barcelona till date, muzzled all the rumours which stated that the talisman may leave Camp Nou after his contract with Blaugrana ends in 2021.

“Barca know me and know there’s no type of problem with these issues.

“(My commitment) goes beyond a contract. What I feel for this club is (worth) more than any signature on a piece of paper, so there’s no issue,” said the Catalonia skipper.

Notably, the 2019 Ballon d’Or award in Paris — which was Messi’s sixth — saw the Argentine getting recognition as the finest player on the planet after four years. His old-rival Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, stood third in the 2019 race for the coveted French award.