Former opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of leading India to all the three major ICC glories will “stay forever”.

Dhoni ended all the rumours and speculations around his career and called it a day in international cricket on Saturday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dhoni posted a montage with several clips and moments from his international career. He captioned the post, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as Retired.”

Dhoni has been the most successful Indian captain ever and is the only international skipper who has led his team all the ICC glories. After the ICC World T20 victory in 2007, Dhoni-led India won the ICC World Cup win in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013. Under his leadership, team India had also won the ICC Test Mace in 2010.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir spoke about Dhoni’s achievement of lifting all the three ICC trophies, a feat which according to him no other Indian captain would ever achieve.

“One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni’s three ICC trophies,” said Gambhir who shared a memorable 109-run stand with Dhoni during the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka to help the team clinch the title.

“I don’t think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that. I think, whether it is the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup. I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that’s going to stay forever.

“I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don’t think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni’s going to be there to stay forever,” he added.