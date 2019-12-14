Amidst all sorts of rumours around Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in international cricket, his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Dwayne Bravo has said that the former Indian captain will play next year’s T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

“Dhoni has never retired. So I think he will be there at the World T20. MS has never let things outside cricket influence him and he has taught us the same and told us to never panic and trust our abilities,” Bravo was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has been out of cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup in July this year. Speculations went wild after his two-month sabbatical was over, as many suggested he might not make a comeback to the national team again while some remained optimistic for a Dhoni-show again.

However, during an event in Mumbai earlier this month, Dhoni was seen skipping questions on his comeback and said, “Don’t ask me till January.”

A PTI report, meanwhile, has suggested that the cricketer will take a call on his future after the 2021 edition of IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month.” the new agency had quoted a source close to Dhoni as saying.

Bravo, on the other hand, has announced his international comeback and made himself available for selection in the Windies Twenty-20 International (T20I) squad for any upcoming series after retiring from all formats of international cricket in 2018.

Expressing his desire to play under the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and skipper Kieron Pollard, the 36-year-old said that he had been thinking for a long time to step back into the international field again.

“For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes. With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I’m really excited about this comeback and about the chance to be part of something really special,” Bravo said.