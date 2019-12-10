The 2011 World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to produce a TV show based on the stories Indian Army officers. The episodic serial will tell the inspiring stories of Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra-winning soldiers.

According to a report on the Indian Express, Dhoni got the idea after spending time with the Indian Army during his sabbatical from sports. Reportedly, he learned about the soldiers and their families’ hardships during his two-week stint with the Indian Territorial Army.

“He understood the soldiers and their families’ hardships. Wanting to bring their story to the fore, Dhoni decided to bankroll this project,” a source was quoted as saying on the report.

It has also been revealed that the show will be produced under the former Indian captain’s own production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. StudioNext, the content creation wing of SET India, will also collaborate for the project.

The show, which is currently in the writing stage and has not received a title, will only be launched next year. It can be aired on Sony TV, while the date is yet to be confirmed.

Dhoni has also provided financial backing to the docu-series Roar of Lion which was based on the Indian Premier League (IPL) comeback of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and featured the 38-year-old himself.

He has been out of cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup in July this year. Speculations went wild after his two-month sabbatical was over, as many suggested he might not make a comeback to the national team again while some remained optimistic for a Dhoni-show again.

However, during an event in Mumbai earlier this month, Dhoni was seen skipping questions on his comeback and said, “Don’t ask me till January.”

A PTI report, meanwhile, has suggested that the cricketer will take a call on his future after the 2021 edition of IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month.” the new agency had quoted a source close to Dhoni as saying.