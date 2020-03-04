Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that MS Dhoni, who was on sabbatical from cricket, has a good time to rediscover, refresh and reinvent himself.

Dhoni is raring to go after having a break of almost seven-eight months and would be looking to win another IPL edition for his franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“It is tough to find the rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of get into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team,” said Bangar as quoted by IANS.

“So from a player perspective if he (Dhoni) has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent,” he added.

Dhoni was given a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming edition of IPL. The upcoming season of the cash-rich league will see the return of Dhoni, who has not played any match since the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

The IPL kicks off with a clash between old foes Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.